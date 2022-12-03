New Video Links Philly City Worker's Killer To Bronx Shooting: Police

Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting in New York City that they say is linked to the killing of a Philly parking authority worker last month.

The city employee was walking along the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25 when an unknown man walked up behind him and shot him in the head point blank, as Daily Voice has reported.

The new video, released Friday, Dec. 2, shows security footage from a gas station in the Bronx, where a suspect is seen briefly speaking with an employee before taking out a handgun and shooting them repeatedly.

Investigators note the suspects in both shootings bear a resemblance to one another and say the crimes may be linked.

Philadelphia police and the city Parking Authority are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspect.

He is described as a black man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood, a blue or black ski mask, grey pants, black boots, and black gloves. He was armed with a silver revolver.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and residents should call 911 if they spot him, detectives added.

To submit an anonymous tip, call or text 215-686-8477, or visit the Philadelphia police website.

