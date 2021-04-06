Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Motorcyclist Killed In East Lincoln Highway Crash

Cecilia Levine
Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad
Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad Photo Credit: Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad Facebook

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on East Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m., closing the roadway from Highland Park Way to Woodbourne in both directions.

The motorcyclist apparently collided with a Toyota sedan, ejecting him from his bike, LevittownNow reports.

The motorcycle apparently was pushed 100 feet ahead of the rider, and the sedan driver was cooperative with police, the outlet says.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

