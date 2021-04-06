Motorcyclist Killed In East Lincoln Highway Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on East Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m., closing the roadway from Highland Park Way to Woodbourne in both directions.

The motorcyclist apparently collided with a Toyota sedan, ejecting him from his bike, LevittownNow reports.

The motorcycle apparently was pushed 100 feet ahead of the rider, and the sedan driver was cooperative with police, the outlet says.

Police did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.