Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Falls Township Crash Was Speeding On Brand New Bike, Police Say

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in Monday's crash as a 24-year-old Florida man.

Blake Anthony Sims was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when his hat flew off on Millcreek Road at Willow Driver just before 1:20 p.m., Falls Township Police Chief Nelson E. Whitney II said citing a witness.

Sims, of Marianna, FL, looked back, presumably at his hat, and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle only had 11 miles on it.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

I hate that I even have to post this.....You were such an amazing friend to Paige & Molli. You were my other child and... Posted by Maryellen P. Varnum on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Nothing like riding a motorcycle by the ocean 🤙🏻 Posted by Blake Sims on Sunday, May 2, 2021

