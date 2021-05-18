Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Falls Township Crash Was Speeding On Brand New Bike, Police Say

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in Monday's crash as a 24-year-old Florida man.
Blake Anthony Sims was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when his hat flew off on Millcreek Road at Willow Driver just before 1:20 p.m., Falls Township Police Chief Nelson E. Whitney II said citing a witness.
Sims, of Marianna, FL, looked back, presumably at his hat, and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle only had 11 miles on it.
Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.
