Breaking News: Tanker-Truck Catastrophe Averted In Bucks County
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist, 24, Killed In Falls Township Crash Was Speeding On Brand New Bike, Police Say

Nicole Acosta
Read More Stories
Blake Sims, 24
Blake Sims, 24 Photo Credit: Blake Sims Facebook photo

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in Monday's crash as a 24-year-old Florida man.

Blake Anthony Sims was traveling at an extremely high rate of speed when his hat flew off on Millcreek Road at Willow Driver just before 1:20 p.m., Falls Township Police Chief Nelson E. Whitney II said citing a witness.

Sims, of Marianna, FL, looked back, presumably at his hat, and lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle only had 11 miles on it.

Sims was pronounced dead at the scene.

