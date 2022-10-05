Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Breaking News: Teenager Nabbed For 'Intentionally' Striking PennDOT Employee In Hit-Run: Police
Most Charges Dropped Against Ex-Philly Homicide Detective Accused Of Sexual Misconduct: Report

Nicole Acosta
Philip Nordo
Philip Nordo Photo Credit: (original source unclear)

Phillip Nordo once faced 35 charges, but after one accuser died and another can't be located, he's facing 11, Audacy reports.

The former Philadelphia homicide detective is still accused of rape, stalking, sex, assault and more, after being arrested on misconduct allegations in 2019

The 20-year veteran has been accused of threatening and sexually assaulting witnesses in connection with his investigations.

