Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

Alyce Schorle, 74
Alyce Schorle, 74 Photo Credit: Falls Twp. Police Department

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger." 

Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement. 

Investigators said Alyce typically uses a walker but left it at home. They have also expressed concerns about her mental state. 

"She expressed thoughts of self-harm and is believed to be in considerable danger, given her age and environmental conditions," said Falls police. 

Alyce is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 125 pounds, authorities said. She may be wearing a black sweater dress with white stripes. 

Anyone with information should call the department at 215-328-8519 or 911. 

