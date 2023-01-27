Missing Levittown Woman 'In Considerable Danger': Police

A Bucks County woman is missing, and authorities say she may be "in considerable danger."

Alyce Schorle, 74, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 26 at about 10:15 p.m. near the Galilee Pavilion on Penn Valley Road in Falls Township, police said in a statement.

Investigators said Alyce typically uses a walker but left it at home. They have also expressed concerns about her mental state.

"She expressed thoughts of self-harm and is believed to be in considerable danger, given her age and environmental conditions," said Falls police.

Alyce is 5-foot-5 and weighs about 125 pounds, authorities said. She may be wearing a black sweater dress with white stripes.

Anyone with information should call the department at 215-328-8519 or 911.

