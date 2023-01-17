Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Missing Bucks Teen Last Seen Entering Strange Car: Police

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Annaliese Ludman
Annaliese Ludman Photo Credit: Springfield Twp. Police Department

A teenager from Bucks County is missing, and police say she might be with a man she met online. 

Annaliese Ludman, a 16-year-old from Springfield Township, was last seen Monday, Jan. 16 getting into a silver sedan with Virginia license plates, police said in a statement. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Fusion with the model year 2013 to 2020, investigators added. 

Detectives say the 16-year-old might be with a man she met online. If you know who picked her up, or where she might be, call the Springfield Township Police Department at 215-328-8523 or visit the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.