A 39-year-old man shot more than 20 times in Philadelphia died on Friday evening, Feb. 17, authorities said.

Gunfire rang out in a corner store on the 5100 block of Hadfield Street around 6:10 p.m., city police said.

He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 6:24 p.m.

No arrest has been made.

