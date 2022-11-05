Man Shot After Lunging At Philly Officers With Screwdriver: Report

A masked Philadelphia man was shot after lunging at officers with a screwdriver at a police station Wednesday, May 11, 6abc reports.

The 23-year-old suspect was unable to speak with officers at the 39th Police District building due to a glass screen, and when they opened a side door to hear him, he allegedly lunged at them with the screwdriver around 9:20 a.m., the outlet says.

After a struggle with two other officers, the man was shot in the torso and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to 6abc. No officers were hurt.

