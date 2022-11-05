Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Breaking News: Undercover Agents Posing As Girls On Kik Nab PA Man Producing Child Porn: DA
Police & Fire

Man Shot After Lunging At Philly Officers With Screwdriver: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
39th District building
39th District building Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A masked Philadelphia man was shot after lunging at officers with a screwdriver at a police station Wednesday, May 11, 6abc reports.

The 23-year-old suspect was unable to speak with officers at the 39th Police District building due to a glass screen, and when they opened a side door to hear him, he allegedly lunged at them with the screwdriver around 9:20 a.m., the outlet says.

After a struggle with two other officers, the man was shot in the torso and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to 6abc. No officers were hurt.

Click here for more from 6abc.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.