Man Grabs Paramedic By Throat After Refusing To Put On Mask At Jefferson Bucks Hospital: Police

A man assaulted a paramedic who asked him to put on a mask at a hospital in Bucks County, authorities said.

Jeffrey Choi, 42, is accused of grabbing the paramedic by their throat after refusing to put on a mask at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne on Monday, Feb. 21, Fall Township police said.

Another medic and hospital staff had to secure him before police arrived, they said.

Choi, of Fort Lee, NJ, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, records show.

He was remanded to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.

