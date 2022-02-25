Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Man Grabs Paramedic By Throat After Refusing To Put On Mask At Jefferson Bucks Hospital: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jeffrey Choi
Jeffrey Choi Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department (inset)/Google Maps (Street View)

A man assaulted a paramedic who asked him to put on a mask at a hospital in Bucks County, authorities said.

Jeffrey Choi, 42, is accused of grabbing the paramedic by their throat after refusing to put on a mask at Jefferson Bucks Hospital in Langhorne on Monday, Feb. 21, Fall Township police said.

Another medic and hospital staff had to secure him before police arrived, they said.

Choi, of Fort Lee, NJ, was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, records show.

He was remanded to Bucks County Prison in lieu of 10 percent of $100,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.