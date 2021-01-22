Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bucks, PA
Man Beaten, Robbed At Gunpoint Outside Bucks County Apartment Building

Nicole Acosta
Nicole Acosta
Village of Pennbrook Apartments in Levittown.
Village of Pennbrook Apartments in Levittown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was beaten and robbed at gunpoint outside of an apartment building in Bucks County Thursday night, authorities said.

The man was robbed by two men between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in front of building 27 of the Village of Pennbrook Apartments in Levittown,  Falls Township police, said.

The man was also struck in the head numerous times by the assailants who police say were armed with a black and silver handgun. 

The suspects are believed to have fled the area in a gray Mazda Sedan with a New Jersey license plate number beginning with KZ, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective John Vella at 215-949-9100 ext: 431 or at j.vella@fallstwp.com.

