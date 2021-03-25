Man Accused Of Stabbing 17-Year-Old At Manor Elementary School Surrenders To Police

A 21-year-old man wanted for stabbing a 17-year-old at Manor Elementary School last weekend surrendered to police Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to the Penn Valley Road school on reports of a stabbing and found a 17-year-old boy on Timothy Lane in the Thornridge section of Falls Township around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, Falls Township police said.

The boy had suffered from multiple stab wounds and was sent to Saint Mary’s Medical Center, where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition, police said.

An investigation ensued and found that the primary suspect in the case was identified as Zachary Santana, police said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Monday.

Santana surrendered to police Wednesday and was preliminarily arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Seaman.

Santana's bail was set at 10% of $100,000 and he was remanded to Bucks County Prison.

