MA Woman Pulling Car Door Handles Busted With Firearm, Police In Bucks County Say

A 39-year-old Massachusetts woman accused of pulling on car door handles was arrested after she was found with a firearm in Bucks County, authorities said.

Officers responding to the Planet Fitness on North Main Street in Doylestown on Aug. 23 found a woman matching the description of a suspect pulling on car door handles, according to Central Bucks police.

Jennifer L. Darosa, of East Falmouth, was driving towards police in a Honda Civic when she was stopped by officers and gave them a false name, police said.

She reportedly could not tell officers the name of the car seller or the state in which the purchase was made, police said.

While searching the car, police found a firearm and three cell phones.

Since Darosa could not produce proof of ownership and did not possess a license to carry, she was taken into custody, police said.

Darosa was sent to Bucks County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of $50,000 bail.

