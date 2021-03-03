Lower Southampton PD: No-Show Pennsylvania Contractor Scammed 6 Clients

A Pennsylvania contractor failed to complete jobs for six clients across Lower Southampton, authorities said.

A Lower Southampton resident told police in March 2020 that they paid John McDevitt, owner of McDevitt Construction and Design out of Philadelphia, to complete a construction project, but he never showed, Lower Southampton police said.

An investigation ensued, during which police learned that six other customers signed contracts with McDevitt Construction and Design and paid for work that was never completed, police said.

It is not clear how much the six clients paid McDevitt.

McDevitt was taken into police custody on March 2, nearly a year after the first complaint was made to local police.

McDevitt was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Baranoski with bail set at 10% of $75,000.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending a court date.

