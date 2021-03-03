Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Lower Southampton PD: No-Show Pennsylvania Contractor Scammed 6 Clients

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
John McDevitt
John McDevitt Photo Credit: Lower Southampton Police Department/CrimeWatch PA

A Pennsylvania contractor failed to complete jobs for six clients across Lower Southampton, authorities said.

A Lower Southampton resident told police in March 2020 that they paid John McDevitt, owner of McDevitt Construction and Design out of Philadelphia, to complete a construction project, but he never showed, Lower Southampton police said.

An investigation ensued, during which police learned that six other customers signed contracts with McDevitt Construction and Design and paid for work that was never completed, police said.

It is not clear how much the six clients paid McDevitt.

McDevitt was taken into police custody on March 2, nearly a year after the first complaint was made to local police. 

McDevitt was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Baranoski with bail set at 10% of $75,000.

He was subsequently remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility pending a court date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.