Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Levittown Shooting Suspect Shot Dead After Chase Ends In Philadelphia

Nicole Acosta
Racquet Club Apartments
Racquet Club Apartments Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Levittown shooting suspect was shot dead following a police pursuit that ended in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, reports say.

The man was allegedly involved in a shooting at the Racquet Club Apartments on Veterans Highway in Middletown Township, around 2:30 p.m., LevittownNow reports.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition, 6abc says.

The suspect led officers on a chase into Philadelphia, which came to an end in the Crescentville area, 6abc reports.

The unidentified suspect was then shot and killed by Philadelphia police during an apparent shootout near a gas station close to the intersection of Whitaker and Adams Avenues, 6abc says.

Click here for more by 6abc and LevittownNow.

