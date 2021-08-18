Levittown Shooting Suspect Shot Dead After Chase Ends In Philadelphia

A Levittown shooting suspect was shot dead following a police pursuit that ended in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, reports say.

The man was allegedly involved in a shooting at the Racquet Club Apartments on Veterans Highway in Middletown Township, around 2:30 p.m., LevittownNow reports.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in unknown condition, 6abc says.

The suspect led officers on a chase into Philadelphia, which came to an end in the Crescentville area, 6abc reports.

The unidentified suspect was then shot and killed by Philadelphia police during an apparent shootout near a gas station close to the intersection of Whitaker and Adams Avenues, 6abc says.

Click here for more by 6abc and LevittownNow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.