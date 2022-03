A three-alarm fire swept through a Bucks County bowling alley early Wednesday, March 30.

Flames were shooting out from Levittown Lanes on New Falls Road in Levittown, causing a roof to collapse around 6 a.m., NBC10 reports. Nearly 20 different fire companies responded.

The Pennsbury School District rerouted some bus routes to accommodate emergency vehicles responding to the fire, officials said on Twitter.

