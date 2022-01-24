Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

Lehigh Valley Native Killed In Weekend Bucks County Crash

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
A 44-year-old Lehigh Valley native was killed in a one-car crash in Bucks County over the weekend, authorities said.
A 44-year-old Lehigh Valley native was killed in a one-car crash in Bucks County over the weekend, authorities said. Photo Credit: Pixabay/publicdomainpictures

A 44-year-old Lehigh Valley native was killed in a one-car crash in Bucks County over the weekend, authorities said.

Brian Diehl was driving south on Flint Hill Road in Springfield Township in his 2013 GMC Sierra when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the fog line, and struck a tree, just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a Monday news release.

Diehl, of Upper Saucon Township, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

He was driving at a safe speed at the time of the crash, according to state police. It was not immediately known if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Diehl was born in Allentown and worked as a roofing and siding contractor, his obituary says.

Click here for the full obituary.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.