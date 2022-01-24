Lehigh Valley Native Killed In Weekend Bucks County Crash

A 44-year-old Lehigh Valley native was killed in a one-car crash in Bucks County over the weekend, authorities said.

Brian Diehl was driving south on Flint Hill Road in Springfield Township in his 2013 GMC Sierra when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve, crossed the fog line, and struck a tree, just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a Monday news release.

Diehl, of Upper Saucon Township, was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

He was driving at a safe speed at the time of the crash, according to state police. It was not immediately known if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Diehl was born in Allentown and worked as a roofing and siding contractor, his obituary says.

