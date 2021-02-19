Lancaster County Man Arrested Following Sexual Assault Of Woman Outside Home

A Lancaster County man was arrested on accusations he sexually assaulted a woman outside of his home then shoved her toward a grill, authorities said.

Shawn Baker, 52, of East Petersburg, invited a female friend to visit his home to pick up an item she borrowed, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said.

The victim, a mutual friend who had not previously met Baker, accompanied her friend to Baker’s home, Shapiro said.

Baker then invited the women to stay and have food and drinks, Shapiro said.

They were later joined by the mutual friend’s adult daughter, Shapiro said.

Baker invited the victim to help him prepare some food on the outdoor grill and then assaulted her while they were outside, Shapiro said.

After the assault, Baker shoved the woman in the direction of the grill and told her to take the food back inside, Shapiro said.

When the victim re-entered the house without Baker, she told the other two women that the three of them needed to leave, Shapiro said.

“My Office will prosecute sexual assault offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” Shapiro said.

“I am grateful to the victim for speaking up. This defendant needs to be held accountable for his egregious actions and we will deliver justice for the victim.”

Baker is being charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault, and false imprisonment.

The case was referred by Lancaster County District Attorney Heather L. Adams.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Deputy Attorney General Philip M. McCarthy is prosecuting the case.

