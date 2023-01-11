Know Them? Trio Stole 83-Year-Old's Wallet, Bucks Police Say

An 83-year-old woman is out $5,000 — and authorities are searching for the trio they say took it.

Police in Fairless Hills were called to BJ's Wholesale Club on Commerce Boulevard at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, where the senior citizen told them a woman stole her wallet while a man was distracting her.

Just minutes later, the victim's credit cards were used at the Best Buy right next door, investigators said. A second female suspect was seen on security camera using the 83-year-old's money to buy $5,000 in electronics and gift cards, according to police.

The male suspect is described as Latino with a medium build and a thin beard on his jawline. The first female suspect is said to have "light/medium skin" with a short build and straight, blonde hair. The second female suspect is described as having "light/medium skin" with straight, blonde or brown hair.

To submit an anonymous tip, visit the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.