Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Know Them? Trio Stole 83-Year-Old's Wallet, Bucks Police Say

Mac Bullock
Police say three people ripped off an 83-year-old woman for $5,000. Know them?
An 83-year-old woman is out $5,000 — and authorities are searching for the trio they say took it. 

Police in Fairless Hills were called to BJ's Wholesale Club on Commerce Boulevard at 2 p.m. on Dec. 31, where the senior citizen told them a woman stole her wallet while a man was distracting her. 

Just minutes later, the victim's credit cards were used at the Best Buy right next door, investigators said. A second female suspect was seen on security camera using the 83-year-old's money to buy $5,000 in electronics and gift cards, according to police. 

The male suspect is described as Latino with a medium build and a thin beard on his jawline. The first female suspect is said to have "light/medium skin" with a short build and straight, blonde hair. The second female suspect is described as having "light/medium skin" with straight, blonde or brown hair. 

To submit an anonymous tip, visit the Bucks County Crime Watch webpage. 

