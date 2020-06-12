KNOW THEM? Couple Stole $625 In Meds From PA CVS, Police Say

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a couple accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of medication from a local CVS.

The suspects pictured above entered the West Street Road drug store in Warminster Township on Nov. 5, and left with more than $625 in over-the-counter medication, local police said.

The pair fled in a grey, rental Nissan Sentra after being confronted by the manager, police said.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information is asked to contact the Warminster Township Police at (215) 672-1000 or submit a tip using the Crime Watch tip link. All callers/tipsters may remain anonymous.

Source: Warminster Township PD/CimeWatchPA

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.