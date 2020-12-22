Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Police Seek Green-Gloved Man Who Robbed Bucks County 7-Eleven Clerk At Gunpoint

Cecilia Levine
The man walked into the Newtown Road store in Warminster around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21, with a small black handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk, police said.
Authorities in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying the man who robbed a local 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

The suspect walked into the Newtown Road store in Warminster around 3 a.m. on Dec. 21, with a small black handgun and demanded cash and cigarettes from the clerk, police said.

The suspect then fled north bound on Newtown Road in a car with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, police said. 

The suspect was described as a white male wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, white sneakers white mask, green and black mechanics gloves, police said.

No injuries were reported and no customers were in the store. 

Anyone with information about this robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Warminster Police at (215) 672-1000 or submit a tip using the Crime Watch Tip Link. All callers/tipsters may remain anonymous. RE: WT-20-13228

