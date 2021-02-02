Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW HIM? Bucks County Police Seek ID For Target Electronics Thief

Nicole Acosta
Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they believe stole $200 worth of electronics from a local Target store. Photo Credit: Bensalem Police Department/ CRIMEWATCH PA

Police in Bucks County are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say stole $200 worth of electronics from a local Target store.

Surveillance footage shows the man in the electronics department putting a Netgear AC16 Smart WiFi router and an ARLO 1080P wire-free doorbell camera, totaling $210 into an Aldi shopping bag, around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, Bensalem police said.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, in his late 20's or early 30's, wearing a plaid fedora hat, black and gray jacket, jeans, and black sneakers, police said.

The man apparently fled the area on a Septa bus, police said.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Bensalem police at 215-633-3719 or submit an anonymous to on the CRIMEWATCH website.

