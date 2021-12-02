Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW ANYTHING? Bucks Police Investigating Theft Of Two Ford Pickup Trucks

Nicole Acosta
Email me
Police have determined that this is the 2005-2010 Lincoln involved in the theft of both trucks.
Police in Bucks County are investigating two ford pickups that were taken and later found with the converters sawed off, authorities said.

One truck was stolen from Corson Street and the other from Jefferson Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb.10, Bristol Borough police said.

Both trucks were found later that morning in the borough with the catalytic convertors sawed off, police said.

Police have determined that a 2005-2010 Lincoln is involved in the theft of both trucks.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured car is asked to contact Officer Levitsky at 215-788-7813 ext 2443.

