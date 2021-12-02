KNOW ANYTHING? Bucks Police Investigating Theft Of Two Ford Pickup Trucks

Police in Bucks County are investigating two ford pickups that were taken and later found with the converters sawed off, authorities said.

One truck was stolen from Corson Street and the other from Jefferson Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb.10, Bristol Borough police said.

Both trucks were found later that morning in the borough with the catalytic convertors sawed off, police said.

Police have determined that a 2005-2010 Lincoln is involved in the theft of both trucks.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured car is asked to contact Officer Levitsky at 215-788-7813 ext 2443.

