Knife-Wielding Taco Bell Robber Nabbed By Off-Duty Cop In Bucks, Police Say

A man who tried to rob a Bucks County Taco Bell at knifepoint now sits in the county lockup, according to authorities.

Lower Southampton police were dispatched to the restaurant at 265 E. Street Road in Feasterville for a reported armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 29, the department said in a release. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bright green jacket and jeans.

A K9 unit with the Warrington Police Department worked the scene to search for the robber, who was last spotted heading northwest toward Bucks Crossing Shopping Center, officials said.

Meanwhile, an off-duty Abington police officer was sitting in the Suburban Diner just across the street when a young man matching the suspect's description "stumble(d) into the diner" and took a seat, authorities said.

The officer called up his colleagues, who arrested the suspect and charged him with attempted robbery, police said. At about the same time, the K9 team located the knife that police say was used in the stickup.

Brandon M. Giulian, 22, of Philadelphia, remains in the Bucks County Prison in lieu of a $150,000 bond, state court records show. In addition to the felony robbery count, he's charged with terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon — all misdemeanors.

