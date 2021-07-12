Contact Us
King Of Prussia Woman, 24, Dead, Another Injured In Central Jersey Shooting

Nicole Acosta
Plainfield PD
Plainfield PD Photo Credit: Google Maps

A King of Prussia woman died and another was injured in a Central Jersey shooting last week, authorities said.

Officers found 24-year-old Jennifer Vorn and a second shooting victim near the intersection of Rock Avenue and West Front Street in Plainfield (Union County) on Friday afternoon, according to acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V. Ruotolo and Plainfield Police Department Officer-in-Charge David M. Guarino.

Vorn was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim, a man, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick for emergency medical treatment, authorities said.

The investigation into the shooting is being led by the Union County Homicide Task Force and assisted by members of the Plainfield Police Department, Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit, and Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit.

Anyone with information about this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420 or Detective Sonia Rodriguez at 908-341-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org. 

