'Jackal Season': Police Warn Bucks Students About Senior 'Tradition'

With the days growing longer and springtime in sight, students across southeastern Pennsylvania are preparing for the end of the school year.

And for seniors at Pennridge High School in Bucks County, that includes the revival of a beloved tradition.

"Jackal," explains the student newspaper Penndulum, is a game in which pairs of seniors form teams and try to eliminate other players by shooting them with water pistols while avoiding being shot themselves.

There are rules of engagement — players are safe at school, at work, at extra-curricular activities, and at places of worship "just to name a few," the newspaper writes.

But when they aren't in the designated sanctuaries, players must remain alert to avoid being eliminated. Teams pay a $20 entry fee to compete for a jackpot that is often over $1,000, the student paper adds.

The Penndulum notes that the game can become "very intense," with players chasing each other on foot and by car, or lying in wait to ambush an opponent when they leave their home in the early morning.

Those excesses, say Hilltown Township police, can put players and the public in danger.

"While we recognize that this game is a tradition, we want to strongly discourage participation and stress extreme caution for those that decide to participate," the department wrote in a measured statement on Facebook Wednesday, March 15.

The game, police noted, is not a district-sanctioned activity and has prompted law enforcement action in previous years.

"In the past, area police departments have responded to calls for armed subjects, burglaries-in-progress, stalking, reckless driving, and suspicious persons which were discovered by officers to be participants of the Jackal game," authorities said.

Players who choose to participate anyway should be aware that they might come into police contact, the department continued. Officers will "respond accordingly" to reports of armed suspects, "which places the public, the police officers, and game participants at risk," they said.

"In addition, if you refuse to take our advice not to participate, please respect the privacy and property of other citizens and conduct yourself in a responsible and safe manner," the department concluded.

"Playing a game does not entitle you to violate the law."

