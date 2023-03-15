Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

It's A Tie: Philly Lotto Winners Who Picked Same Numbers To Split Prize

Mac Bullock
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania Lottery
Pennsylvania Lottery Photo Credit: Pixabay/Alejandro Garay // Inset: Pennsylvania Lottery

What are the odds? 

Two Pennsylvania Lottery players in Philadelphia each picked the five winning numbers in the Monday, March 13 Lottery Cash 5 drawing, state officials say. 

Both lucky players selected the same sequence of digits — 12-21-27-34-37 — to win the $350,000 jackpot in the drawing, lottery representatives said. What's more, both players bought their tickets in the city's Northeast section, about a 10-minute from each other. 

They will each receive a $175,000 prize, minus taxes, lotto reps said. 

The two vendors, the 9377 Krewstown Road Wawa and the 7265 Castor Avenue Sunoco, will each receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning slips, officials added. 

More than 10,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing, and all players are urged to double-check their tickets every time. Winning players should sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact their nearest state lottery office

To learn more, visit palottery.com. 

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.