It's A Tie: Philly Lotto Winners Who Picked Same Numbers To Split Prize

What are the odds?

Two Pennsylvania Lottery players in Philadelphia each picked the five winning numbers in the Monday, March 13 Lottery Cash 5 drawing, state officials say.

Both lucky players selected the same sequence of digits — 12-21-27-34-37 — to win the $350,000 jackpot in the drawing, lottery representatives said. What's more, both players bought their tickets in the city's Northeast section, about a 10-minute from each other.

They will each receive a $175,000 prize, minus taxes, lotto reps said.

The two vendors, the 9377 Krewstown Road Wawa and the 7265 Castor Avenue Sunoco, will each receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning slips, officials added.

More than 10,000 other Pennsylvanians won prizes of some amount in the Monday drawing, and all players are urged to double-check their tickets every time. Winning players should sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact their nearest state lottery office.

To learn more, visit palottery.com.

