Police & Fire

Inmate Found Dead In Cell At Bucks County Correctional Facility: Officials

Nicole Acosta
Bucks County Correctional Facility
Bucks County Correctional Facility Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, March 1, officials confirmed.

Authorities found an inmate in his late 40s unresponsive in a cell Tuesday evening, James O' Malley, Deputy Director of Communications for Bucks County said.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the jail by EMS, O'Malley said.

Circumstances surrounding his death were not immediately known.

The incident remains under investigation by Bucks County Detectives and the Department of Corrections Investigations Unit.

