Gunman Who Targeted Bucks Hotel Learns His Fate

An armed man who terrorized guests at Bucks County hotel more than two years ago will spend at least a decade behind bars, say authorities.

Ted Leroy Fosco, 58, was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in state prison on Friday, March 24, said Bucks District Attorney Matthew Weintraub in a release.

In October, Fosco was convicted on multiple counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, and other charges related to a 2021 attack at the Comfort Inn at 2779 Lincoln Highway, the DA said.

Two years ago on Jan. 27, Bensalem police were called to the hotel just before 5 p.m. when dispatchers received reports of an armed person, according to the release. They arrived to learn that the suspect had already fired several shots in the hotel lobby, police wrote.

Officers quickly tracked down the suspect — later identified as Fosco — and instructed him to surrender to police, the DA said. Fosco ignored their commands and was forcibly detained, but "became combative, leading to a struggle," the release says. When subdued by police, the suspect was found to have a .22 caliber handgun, authorities claimed.

Further investigation revealed that Fosco fired his gun at two men near the lobby before police arrived, "nearly striking them," the DA said.

Detectives also spoke with a "male juvenile" who said Fosco tried to rob him at gunpoint before chasing the boy back to his room. The victim managed to get inside and lock the door behind him, when Fosco — "yelling at him to give up everything" — fired a single shot into the door, per the release.

Fosco was arrested at the scene and has been in police custody since then, according to state court records.

