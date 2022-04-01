Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice
Breaking News: PA Woman Had Child Feign Symptoms So Severe They Required Surgery: Police
Gunman Sought In Falls Township Road Rage Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Police are looking for the driver of a red 2021 Kia K5.
Police are looking for the driver of a red 2021 Kia K5. Photo Credit: Falls Township PD

Police in Falls Township are on the hunt for a gunman who fired shots at a vehicle during what they are calling a road rage incident Monday morning.

It all started around 5:55 a.m. on East Bound 295, west of Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township, and continued onto North Bound Route 1 into Falls Township when the driver of a red 2021 Kia K5 opened fire on another driver, local police said.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, the Kia K5 has a New Jersey temporary license plate number of 030260T.

The suspect's vehicle was last seen exiting Route 1 onto South Bound Route 13 at 6 a.m., police said.

 Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to call the Falls Township Police Department at 215-945-3100 or contact Detective Stephen Reeves at 215-302-3305 or by email at s.reeves@fallstwppd.com. 

If seen, please contact the Falls Township Police Department or 9-1-1 immediately. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.