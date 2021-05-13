Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Northampton
    serves Bethlehem Twp, Bushkill Twp, Easton, Forks Twp, Hanover Twp, Lehigh Twp, Lower Saucon Twp, Moore Twp, Northampton & Palmer Twp
Breaking News: Bristol Man Admits To Trying To Kill Estranged Wife Screaming For Help In Front Of Daughter, 8
Police & Fire

Gunman Opens Fire During Philly Shooting Memorial; 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Philadelphia
55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue in Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps

A gunman opened fire during a Philadelphia shooting memorial leaving one man dead and three victims injured Wednesday afternoon.

Less than a dozen people were gathered at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue to honor an individual shot and killed last year when the gunman walked up to the crowd and began shooting around 4:!5 p.m., NBC10 reports.

Someone at the scene fired back at the shooter, who fled, the outlet reports.

A 20-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot 11 times throughout his body, the outlet said.

The injured victims include a 29-year-old man (critical but stable), a 23-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man, according to 6abc.

Police said some people at the scene were painting a mural when gunfire broke out.

Police were reviewing surveillance tapes and speaking to witnesses.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Bucks Daily Voice!

Serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.