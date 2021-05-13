Gunman Opens Fire During Philly Shooting Memorial; 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

A gunman opened fire during a Philadelphia shooting memorial leaving one man dead and three victims injured Wednesday afternoon.

Less than a dozen people were gathered at 55th Street and Kingsessing Avenue to honor an individual shot and killed last year when the gunman walked up to the crowd and began shooting around 4:!5 p.m., NBC10 reports.

Someone at the scene fired back at the shooter, who fled, the outlet reports.

A 20-year-old man died at a hospital after being shot 11 times throughout his body, the outlet said.

The injured victims include a 29-year-old man (critical but stable), a 23-year-old man, and a 19-year-old man, according to 6abc.

Police said some people at the scene were painting a mural when gunfire broke out.

Police were reviewing surveillance tapes and speaking to witnesses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.