Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Gunfire Rings Out After Philly HS Football Game: Report

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
48th Street and Spruce Street in Philadelphia
48th Street and Spruce Street in Philadelphia Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

No one was injured when shots rang out after a high school football game in Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 23, 6abc reports.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the field on 48th Street and Spruce Street, the outlet says.

Police have only said they discovered shell casings around the scene, where the Lincoln High School team and the West Philadelphia High School team were competing, according to the outlet.

Click here for more from 6abc.

to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.