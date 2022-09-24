Gunfire Rings Out After Philly HS Football Game: Report

No one was injured when shots rang out after a high school football game in Philadelphia on Friday, Sept. 23, 6abc reports.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside the field on 48th Street and Spruce Street, the outlet says.

Police have only said they discovered shell casings around the scene, where the Lincoln High School team and the West Philadelphia High School team were competing, according to the outlet.

