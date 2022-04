A goose was likely the cause of a deadly crash in Bucks County on Friday, April 8, according to multiple news outlets.

The bird flew into a Harley Davidson motorcyclist, causing him to lose control and collide with an SUV on State Road in Croydon around 10 a.m., reports say citing local police.

The victim — whose identity has not been released — was pronounced dead at the scene.

