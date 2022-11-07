Good Samaritans Rescue Pair From Burning House In Bucks County: Report

Two people were rescued from a Bucks County home that went up in flames Saturday, July 9, WFMZ reports.

A passing driver sprung into action when he spotted the burning house in Nockamixon Township, the outlet says.

More than a dozen fire departments flocked to the home on the 8000 block of Easton Road just before 1 p.m. to fight the blaze, local fire companies said.

He brought a ladder, but due to the smoke, only one of the trapped occupants could use it. He told the other to jump and caught her safely, according to the outlet.

Crews were on scene for nearly three hours extinguishing the blaze, Sellersville fire officials said. The cause remains under investigation.

Click here for more from WFMZ.

