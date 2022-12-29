Contact Us
Police & Fire

Gas Leak Evacuates Northeast Philly Homes: Report

Mac Bullock
Philadelphia Fire Department evacuated at least 10 families from their Northeast Philly homes due to a gas main break Thursday afternoon, a report claims.
At least 10 families in Philadelphia were evacuated from their homes on Thursday, Dec. 29 due to a gas main break, according to a report by 6abc.

After the break at about 1:45 p.m., officials asked residents of the 2800 block of Narcissus Road on Philly's far northeast end to clear the area, the outlet wrote. 

The cause of the leak was not immediately clear, and no injuries were reported, the station writes. 

Click here for the full report from 6abc.  

