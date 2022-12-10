Full Body Burns Kill Bucks Man Torching Trash: Coroner

A man lighting trash on fire suffered burns across more than half of his body, ultimately killing him, according to the Lehigh County coroner.

Lutz K. Wundshock, 59, of Durham Township, was torching the trash around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at his home, the coroner's office said.

He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. the following day.

The manner of death was accidental, having sustained 58% full thickness burns to the body, officials said.

In addition to the coroner's office, this death is being investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police, Dublin Station.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive free news updates.