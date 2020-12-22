Firefighters Rescue Man, 85, From Grundy Tower Blaze

Firefighters rescued an 85-year-old man from a fire that broke out at a senior living apartment tower in Bristol Borough Monday evening.

The Grundy Tower blaze broke out in unit 710 around 6:30 p.m., in the Pond Street complex.

Bristol Borough firefighters broke into the unit to rescue the man, who was treated on scene then taken to Lower Bucks Hospital for observation, fire officials said.

The building's fire suppression system activated and kept the fire in check until firefighters extinguished the remaining fire, the department said in a news release.

Smoke and water damage was reported to multiple apartments within the building.

All of the building occupants were moved to the community room of the tower until the fire was knocked down.

Most residents were allowed to return to their apartments, or were relocated with family members.

Bristol Borough Emergency Management, the American Red Cross and the Bristol township Fire Department also responded.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

