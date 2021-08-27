Fire Destroys Ottsville Truck Shop

A truck shop was destroyed by a massive fire Thursday night in Ottsville.

The blaze broke out at Vanderlely's Truck & Sales Service on Durham Road near Route 611 around 11 p.m.

STAFF FOOTAGE OF BOX 49-13 ADDRESS OF FIRE 34 DURHAM ROAD TINICUM TOWNSHIP BUCKS COUNTY #EMA2 Posted by Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 26, 2021

"Thank you to all of those who have been reaching out already to send condolences over the fire that took place at Vanderlely’s Truck this evening," the business said on Facebook.

"While we are grateful that no lives were lost, this is a unthinkably devastating loss for our family. Thank you all deeply for your support."

The cause remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.