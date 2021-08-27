Contact Us
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Fire Destroys Ottsville Truck Shop

Cecilia Levine
Ottsville fire
Ottsville fire Photo Credit: Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania

A truck shop was destroyed by a massive fire Thursday night in Ottsville. 

The blaze broke out at Vanderlely's Truck & Sales Service on Durham Road near Route 611 around 11 p.m.

"Thank you to all of those who have been reaching out already to send condolences over the fire that took place at Vanderlely’s Truck this evening," the business said on Facebook. 

"While we are grateful that no lives were lost, this is a unthinkably devastating loss for our family. Thank you all deeply for your support."

The cause remains under investigation.

Photo courtesy of Emergency Alerts of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

