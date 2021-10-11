FBI Captures Road Rage Gunman Who Prompted SWAT Response In Bristol Borough

A 26-year-old man wanted for a July road rage shooting that led to a SWAT response in Bristol Borough was captured by FBI agents, authorities confirmed Friday.

Angel Cintron was apprehended on Oct. 4 by an FBI task force in Philadelphia. He was accused of having firearms in his possession during the arrest, according to the Bristol Borough Police Department.

Cintron is being held in Philadelphia and will eventually be transferred to Bucks County to face charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another, and more.

He had been wanted since July 6 for chasing a car along Route 13 and subsequently firing shots at that vehicle, according to local police.

There were no injuries, police said. Cintron fled the scene and headed to his Pine Street home.

Officers arrived at Cintron's house based on a vehicle description and saw who they believed was Cintron near the house. A bystander told officers that he went inside the home.

Additional officers surrounded the home. All attempts to have Cintron exit the house went unanswered, police said.

With no response, the Bucks County SWAT team was requested.

After several hours, officers were able to enter the home but found it empty.

A subsequent investigation discovered that Cintron fled to a neighbor's home and pushed his way inside, authorities said.

"The neighbor insisted that Cintron leave but he refused. The neighbor, fearing Cintron, fled the residence, however did not alert authorities until questioned at a later time," police said.

Police believe that Cintron stayed in the home until early morning the next day until all law enforcement left Pine Street.

