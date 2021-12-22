Fast-Acting Tullytown Officer Saves Unresponsive Newborn

A fast-acting Tullytown police officer is being hailed as a hero for saving a newborn.

Officer Nate Aldsworth responded to a call of an unresponsive newborn around 11 a.m. on Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said.

Aldsworth took hold of baby Zachary from his distraught mother, and noticed that he was blue and did not appear to be breathing.

The officer checked for any choking and performed a back thrust in case the baby had an obstruction, but nothing came up. He then immediately started CPR and a short time later, baby Zachary was breathing and opened his eyes.

It was all captured on Aldsworth's body camera.

The days-old infant was rushed by Levittown-Fairless Hills Rescue Squad to an area hospital.

Baby Zachary is doing much better and has returned home.

Officer Aldsworth, who has been with Tullytown police since 2004, recalled the rescue in an interview with District Attorney Matt Weintraub last week.

"This job there are good moments and there are bad moments, and this ended up being a good moment," Aldsworth said.

"When he opened his eyes, it was the most relief I've had, and probably one of the happiest moments in my life."

DA Weintraub called him a hero and guardian angel for baby Zachary.

His mother said that she will be forever grateful to Officer Aldsworth.

"He says he was just doing his job, but it takes a special person to do what he does for a living," she said.

Click here to watch the sensitive footage.

