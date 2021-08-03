Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bucks Daily Voice serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
Falls Twp. PD Searching For Man Who Pushed Ex-Girlfriend Down Stairs, Leaving Her With Limp

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Patrick Dando
Patrick Dando Photo Credit: Falls Township Police Department

Police in Bucks County are searching for a man who fled the scene after he allegedly pushed his ex-girlfriend down the stairs, leaving her with a limp, authorities said.

Police responded to a call for a woman screaming for "help" at the Commons of the Fallsington Apartments around 12 p.m. on March 5, according to the Falls Township Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found the woman, limping with multiple abrasions, police said.

The woman told officers that after a verbal argument in her apartment with her ex-boyfriend, Patrick Dando, she left the apartment, police said.

Dando allegedly chased after his ex-girlfriend and pushed her down the stairs, after which he grabbed her throat, covered her mouth and nose, causing her to blackout, police said.

Police believe Dando fled the scene prior to their arrival.

After being treated, the woman returned to her apartment where she discovered her cell phone and key fob to her car were taken, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Dando's arrest.

Dando is facing seven charges including aggravated assault, harassment, theft, and more.

