Ex-PA State Police Corporal Sentenced For Stealing Heroin From Evidence Room

A former Pennsylvania State Police corporal who stole heroin, used it on the job, and attempted to use work software to cover it all up has learned his fate, authorities said.

Brian Edward Rickard, 48, of Honesdale, was sentenced Tuesday, Sept. 19 to six months to two years of house arrest followed by three years of probation, WNEP reports citing the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office. He pleaded guilty

Rickard was charged in 2021 after investigators found he stole heroin from the Troop R evidence room, "ingesting it while at work and home, and using work computers and programs to cover up the thefts," the AG previously said.

The exact amount of heroin stolen, used, and over what time period was not specified.

He was initially suspended without pay before being fired, several news reports say.

Rickard enlisted with PSP in Nov. 2003 and graduated as a member of the 115th cadet class. He was assigned to the Troop R - Honesdale Criminal Investigation Unit as a supervisor, according to authorities.

