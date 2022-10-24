Contact Us
Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Was Pulled From Vehicle By Good Samaritan: Report

Nicole Acosta
Penndel Middletown Emergency Squad
Penndel Middletown Emergency Squad Photo Credit: Facebook/Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad

A driver died and a passenger was injured in a one-car crash on Route 1 in Bucks County, LevittownNow reports.

The vehicle traveled on the southbound median before crashing into the West Interchange bridge support near West Gilliam Avenue on the Langhorne and Middletown Township border around 6:30 p.m Sunday, Oct. 23, the outlet says citing a local fire official.

The unidentified driver, who was trapped inside the car, was pulled out by a Good Samaritan, but was eventually pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, the passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Click here for more from LevittownNow.

