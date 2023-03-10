Driver Killed In Head-On Crash In Northeast: Philly Police

One man is dead and another is hospitalized following a head-on collision in Philadelphia's Northeast section late Thursday.

A driver in a Toyota Corolla was headed south on Knights Road just after 10:30 p.m. on March 9, Philly police told Daily Voice. On the 12800 block near Franklin Mills mall, the driver lost control of the car and traveled into the northbound lane, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado head-on, authorities wrote.

Both drivers were rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. His name was not released but authorities said he was 24 years old.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 52, is still in the hospital but was listed in stable condition as of Friday, March 10, police noted.

Knights Road is noted as being an especially dangerous stretch of highway. TIME magazine has called its intersection with Street Road in Bensalem — just under a mile from the scene of Thursday's accident — the deadliest intersection in the nation from 2003 to 2012.

