Driver Killed After Car Overturns In Solebury

One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a single-car crash in Bucks County on Wednesday evening, authorities say.

It happened on April 12 around 6:15 p.m. in Solebury on Greenhill Road, between Aquetong and Mechanicsville roads, township police wrote in a release.

Officers arrived to find the car overturned with two people trapped inside, they said. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene while the passenger was rescued and taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne for treatment, police wrote.

The fatally injured victim's name was not reported.

The affected stretch of Greenhill Road remained shut down Wednesday evening as investigators worked the scene.

