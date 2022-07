A driver died after their car went down an embankment in Bucks County Wednesday, July 6, 6abc reports.

The unidentified driver hit a guard rail before falling down the embankment on southbound Route 309 in Telford around 10 p.m., the outlet says.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to the outlet.

