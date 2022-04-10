Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case

Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced.

The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.

In total, the fraud loss in these 12 cases amounts to nearly $1 million.

The following individuals have been charged:

Sloan Carter, 59, of Philadelphia; charged by Information on Aug. 2, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on Sept. 7.

charged by Information on Aug. 2, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on Sept. 7. Marcus Ecks, 38, of Langhorne; charged by Information on June 28, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on Sept. 8.

charged by Information on June 28, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on Sept. 8. Anthony Percell, 54, of Philadelphia; charged by Indictment on Aug. 9, with social security fraud, passport fraud, identity theft, and related charges; scheduled for trial early next year.

charged by Indictment on Aug. 9, with social security fraud, passport fraud, identity theft, and related charges; scheduled for trial early next year. Angel Guilbe, Jr., 53, of Philadelphia ; charged by Information on Aug. 17, 2022, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on Sept. 19.

; charged by Information on Aug. 17, 2022, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on Sept. 19. Stephanie Rudnick, 52, of Plymouth Meeting; charged by Information on May 19, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on June 7.

charged by Information on May 19, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on June 7. Lilian Rogers, 58, of Glenolden ; charged by Information on March 4, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on April 27.

; charged by Information on March 4, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on April 27. Dana Douglas-Rodriguez, 40, of Philadelphia; charged by Indictment on April 6, 2021, with wire fraud and social security fraud; pleaded guilty to social security fraud on May 3, 2022.

charged by Indictment on April 6, 2021, with wire fraud and social security fraud; pleaded guilty to social security fraud on May 3, 2022. Paulette Tamburro, 55, of Collingswood Heights, New Jersey ; charged by Information on December 15, 2021, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on May 4, 2022.

; charged by Information on December 15, 2021, with theft of government funds; pleaded guilty on May 4, 2022. Michael Smith, 62, of Tobyhanna ; charged by Information on Sept. 2, 2022, with theft of government funds.

; charged by Information on Sept. 2, 2022, with theft of government funds. Aracelis Quinones-Martinez, 52, of Lebanon; charged by Information on Aug. 24 with theft of government funds.

charged by Information on Aug. 24 with theft of government funds. Ivan Wallace, 60, of Philadelphia ; charged by Indictment on Sept. 16, 2021, with wire fraud and social security fraud; pleaded guilty to social security fraud on Sept. 28, 2022.

; charged by Indictment on Sept. 16, 2021, with wire fraud and social security fraud; pleaded guilty to social security fraud on Sept. 28, 2022. Christopher Miller, 59, of Wernersville; charged by Information on Sept. 20, with theft of government funds.

“Social Security benefits are intended to help Americans who have worked hard and need some extra help making ends meet,” said U.S. Attorney Romero.

“Thieves who take these funds fraudulently are taking advantage of American workers and taxpayers who fund these programs. Thanks to our partnership with SSA, our Office has dedicated prosecutors who are making a difference bringing these fraudsters to justice.”

These cases were investigated by the Social Security Administration Office of Inspector General, and are being prosecuted by Special Assistant United States Attorneys Laura Bradbury and Megan Curran.

