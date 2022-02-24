Doorbell Footage Captures Deadly Perkasie Plane Crash

A fiery plane crash that left one person dead was captured on a Bucks County, PA resident's doorbell camera Thursday, Feb. 24 (scroll for video).

The small plane left Doylestown Airport and was en route to Gunden Airport in Perkasie when it went down near Victoria and Brittany Lanes in Perkasie, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane struck a vehicle before bursting into flames around 5 p.m. The pilot was the sole occupant,

The doorbell footage was shared by local resident Catherine LaPate, according to Fox29.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are investigating. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide additional updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.