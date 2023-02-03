Disturbing Video Shows Philly Chinese Restaurant Shooting

Philadelphia police have released new video footage from the ambush shooting at a Kingsessing Chinese food restaurant that left two victims dead and another injured.

The attack occurred at Shangri-La Chinese on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Daily Voice has reported.

In the new footage, the two suspects are seen casually walking west down Chester Avenue before rushing to the Shangri-La's front door and opening fire from the sidewalk. Witnesses are seen scrambling to flee before the gunmen conclude their attack and run across the street.

Johron Jones, 19, was shot multiple times in the head and torso and was declared dead at the scene 10 minutes after the shooting began, police told Daily Voice. Kristie Manago, 43, was struck in the shoulder and succumbed to her wounds just after midnight, they added.

Also wounded critically wounded in the attack was a 20-year-old man, who received multiple gunshot wounds to the leg and torso, officials said. His condition as of Feb. 3 was not clear.

Investigators have not described an apparent motive for the ambush, nor have they identified an intended target.

Suspect number one is described as a black man with a thin build, wearing a light-colored hoodie, a black face mask, dark-colored pants, and dark shoes. Suspect number two is said to be a black man with a thin build, wearing a black, hooded puffer jacket, a black face mask, black Adidas athletic pants with white stripes, and grey athletic shoes.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call or text Philly police anonymously at 215-686-8477. To submit a tip online, visit phillypolice.com.

