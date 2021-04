Two people were airlifted from the scene of a crash overnight in Doylestown, according to initial and unconfirmed reports.

The two victims were reportedly ejected from their cars near Homestead Drive and Timothy Drive and were taken to nearby hospitals with unknown injuries around 3 a.m.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.