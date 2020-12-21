Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Death Of Bucks County Prisoner, 46, Under Investigation

Cecilia Levine
Bucks County Jail
Bucks County Jail Photo Credit: Google Maps

Bucks County officials are investigating last week's death of an inmate in the county jail.

The 46-year-old male prisoner was found unresponsive in his cell on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 16, county officials said Friday.

Medical staff were called to the cell and immediately began lifesaving efforts until an ambulance arrived, they said.

The ambulance team was unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead.

The Bucks County Coroner notified the man's family.

The prisoner was admitted to the prison earlier this month on charges of burglary and other offenses, officials said.

